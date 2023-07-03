Lagos man remanded for stabbing boy to death

A Yaba magistrates’ court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly stabbing From Eugene Agha, Lagos A…

A Yaba magistrates’ court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly stabbing From Eugene Agha, Lagos

A Yaba magistrates’ court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy, Ekene Derechukwu, to death during a street fight in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the accused and the victim had a disagreement over a matter.

He said, “The accused who became furious during the argument later stabbed the victim on the chest.

“The victim slumped and was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.”

The Magistrate, PE Nwaka, who ordered the remand of the accused in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, adjourned pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

a 13-year-old boy, Ekene Derechukwu, to death during a street fight in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the accused and the victim had a From Eugene Agha, Lagos

A Yaba magistrates’ court in Lagos has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old man, Ahmed Abubakar, for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy, Ekene Derechukwu, to death during a street fight in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the accused and the victim had a disagreement over a matter.

He said, “The accused who became furious during the argument later stabbed the victim on the chest.

“The victim slumped and was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.”

The Magistrate, PE Nwaka, who ordered the remand of the accused in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, adjourned pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

disagreement over a matter.

He said, “The accused who became furious during the argument later stabbed the victim on the chest.

“The victim slumped and was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.”

The Magistrate, PE Nwaka, who ordered the remand of the accused in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, adjourned pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...