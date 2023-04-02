Lagos logistics’ company on Fire

Flux Logistics, a Lagos-based company, has been engulfed by fire. The fire affected the company’s warehouse located on Sapara Street, off Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja,…

Flux Logistics, a Lagos-based company, has been engulfed by fire.

The fire affected the company’s warehouse located on Sapara Street, off Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja, where Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is battling to contain it.

The Fire which was reported at 08:58am on Sunday, involved finished distilled volatilite products which are ethanol in chemical compound and stored in combustible bottles within a large expanse warehouse block.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret said, the fire is being curtailed by Lagos Fire Crews from Ikeja, Alausa and Bolade, assuring that everything was being done to ensure the fire does not spread beyond the prencint of the store.

Fire service CG faults traders over Maiduguri markets infernos

Two months to go: Buhari Fails To Fulfill Campaign Promises On Poverty Reduction, Unemployment

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) through its Lagos Territorial Office confirmed the fire.

Ibrahim Farinloye who is the state Coordinator of NEMA Territorial Office said the fire has consumed the whole company which warehouse imported drinks and few foreign materials.

He said, “It was reported that the staff on duty could have prevented the spread of the fire from the beginning but the fear of the owners could not make them break into the warehouse.

“Until the owners arrived and ordered them to break the doors but the situation had gone out of hands.”

According to him, the Berger Paints Fire Service worked assiduously to prevent the fire from spreading to SKG Pharmaceutical Company.

“The Berger Paints mobilised their resources from about 500 metres to carry out the intervention.

“The SKG Pharmaceutical Company Fire Hydrants in their premises which could have assisted greatly but guards on duty could not access or operate the hydrant.”

NEMA urged all Nigerians to be cautious of the delicate season that can lead to immense losses as a result of negligence or unsafe practices.

“The transiting season of dry season to wet season has always been very critical and dangerous in all years due to negligence or unsafe practices,” Farinloye said.

He added that dampening of the scene is ongoing.