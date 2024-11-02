Lagos: LG chairman who succeeded late predecessor dies in office

Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle, is dead.

Daily Trust reports that Olakanle, popularly known as Tant’olorun, died four years after his predecessor, Babatunde Oke, passed away while in office in August, 2020.

Olakanle, then Vice Chairman, stepped in after he was sworn in by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lucky smiled on him as he was elected to serve a three-year tenure in 2021.

He was among the 57 Chairmen sworn in by Sanwo-Olu on July 27, 2021, after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the council polls.

However, the LCDA boss reportedly died on Saturday after a brief illness at the age of 54.

Sanwo-Olu Mourns

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Olakanle’s death as a colossal loss to Onigbongbo LCDA, the ruling APC, and Lagos State as a whole.

The governor described him as a loyal party man, committed democrat, and public officer who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State Government, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the residents of Onigbongbo LCDA on the death of the council Chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle. His death was a personal loss to me and a painful loss to his council and Lagos State.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman, a loyal party man and committed democrat and public officer who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon. Olakanle was a loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). There is no doubt that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the Onigbongbo LCDA, the Lagos APC family, and the state as a whole.

“As the Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Olakanle was deeply committed to the progress and well-being of the council, and this was evident in every programme he championed and the remarkable performance of his administration in the last four years.

“He would be remembered for creating a lasting legacy and for his positive contributions to the growth and development of the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area,” the governor said.

He prayed that God would grant the soul of Olakanle eternal rest and comfort his immediate and political family, as well as the people of Onigbongbo LCDA.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Hon. Oladotun Olakanle eternal rest and comfort to his immediate and political family of the deceased, as well as the people of Onigbongbo LCDA,” he prayed.