Lagos indigenes threaten lawsuit over Eyo masquerades’ portrayal in new movie

A group of Lagos indigenes under the aegis of Omo Epetedo Forum (OEF) has condemned what it called the misrepresentation of facts in a newly…

A group of Lagos indigenes under the aegis of Omo Epetedo Forum (OEF) has condemned what it called the misrepresentation of facts in a newly released movie, “The Gangs of Lagos,” calling on the producers to tender an unreserved apology within 72 hours.

The movie, premiered by the duo of Jade Osiberu and Kemi Lala Akindoju, has been generating controversy over its portrayal of the Eyo masquerades in Lagos.

The group said the movie desecrated the culture and tradition of the indigenous people of Lagos.

The general-secretary of the OEF, Lawal Shitta Olasunkanmi said, “While we are not averse to their right to turn fiction to reality, we are totally in disagreement with the criminal portrayal of the Eyo Adamu Orisa play as a means to gangsterism and thuggery. Let us remind the purveyors of such false representation that the Adamu Orisa play dates back to 1854 when it was first introduced.

Buhari renews two federal appointments

Reports of Oyo school invasion by herdsmen fake news – Police

“The Eyo symbolises final rites for a late son or daughter of Lagos or used to usher in a new Eleko of Lagos. All the apparel and accoutrement of the Eyo festival symbolises peace and tranquility. The Opanbata, with which the Eyo moves around is an “Atona” which gives spiritual directions to the Eyo coupled with prayers.

“It is sad that such tradition of high magnitude is being pictured as a tool of violence and criminality. It is not only sad that Jade Osiberu and Kemi Akindoju are well lettered; it is barbaric that they lost their sense of humour and ability to research and consult wide before delving into such ethnic profiling and demeaning of the Lagos tradition.”

It asked the Nigeria Films and Video Censors Board to immediately call for a review and withdrawal of the movie from public glare.