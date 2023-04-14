Lagos hospital gets accreditation to train doctors

R-Jolad, a Multi-Specialist hospital group, has restated its commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare, as it announced that it has gotten approval to train…

R-Jolad, a Multi-Specialist hospital group, has restated its commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare, as it announced that it has gotten approval to train medical officers.

The Managing Director, Dr. Funsho Oladipo, disclosed this at the unveiling of R-Jolad Plus facility, a premium and affordable hospital chain designed to provide the middle-income class with a multi-specialised medical experience in Gbagada, Lagos

“We are unveiling a new and modern facility which was purpose-built to cater to discerning customers in a specific segment of our community. Our team is made up of well-trained and experienced Consultants, Medical Officers, Residents, and House officers since we recently got accredited to train both Residents and House officers by the postgraduate colleges and MDCN respectively,” he said.

While assuring stakeholders of the hospital’s commitment to the communities it serves, Dr Oladipo maintained that R-Jolad will continue to be innovative, up to date on new approved healthcare protocols, and use advanced technology and digital healthcare systems to provide a best-in-class patient experience.

Water shortage looms as trailer damages pipes in Lagos community

Transcorp ‘unaware’ of Otedola’s 5.52% stake as shares records 10% growth

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Abiola Fasina, said the facility hopes to propagate the gospel of preventive medicine through the introduction of R-Jolad Plus Wellness Clinic.

“At R-Jolad Plus Hospital, we want to provide a holistic healthcare service that takes care of both the physical body and the minds of our customers; hence, our wellness centre is designed to provide our customers a safe place to recuperate physically, mentally, and emotionally,” Dr. Abiola said.

She added that other services that R-Jolad Plus offer are Antenatal & Delivery Care, Intensive Care Unit (Adults & Children), Wellness Clinic, Occupational Therapy & Physiotherapy, Centre for Cardiac Science & Stroke Management, Surgeries; General, Specialist and Advanced Orthopedic Surgery, Specialist Consultants, and Imaging and Diagnostic Capabilities.

R-Jolad Hospital which was founded by Dr. Oladipo in 1982 has sustained a culture of continuous access to affordable healthcare services, expanding from less than 10 beds to 215 beds across four locations in Lagos.