Lagos has felt Wigwe’s absence very strongly in last one year – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has paid glowing tributes to the late Group Managing Director of the Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, one year after his death in a chopper crash in the United State.

He spoke during the First Year Memorial Service in honour of Wigwe, his Wife Doreen and son Chizi organized by Access Holdings.

The trio lost their lives alongside the former Chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border on February 9, 2024.

The chartered Airbus EC130 helicopter was flying from Palm Springs, California, to Boulder City, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas.

The aircraft operated by California-based charter company Orbic Air, took off around 8:45 p.m. PT and crashed by 10:08 p.m, according to investigators at the US National Transport and Safety Board (NTSB).

One year after their demise, friends, colleagues and loved ones converged on Lagos for a memorial service held at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels.

President Bola Tinubu was represented by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun said Wigwe’s impact was not confined to the “boardroom and balance sheet.”

Sanwo-Olu who was the first to give his tribute described late Herbert Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Holdings as a believer in the works of his government.

He said Lagos has felt his absence very strongly in the last one year, adding there are projects that would have been delivered faster if Wigwe was alive.

“Across the states there are projects with Herbert Wigwe’s footprint,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu described him as a builder of not just businesses but people , ideas and the future, adding that his death was a reality “we never prepared for.”

“He lived perpetually in the presence and the future. He believed in actions, not just words. I saw him transformed vision into reality. When others hesitated, he moved. When others saw obstacles, he saw opportunities. He truly believed in Nigeria and Africa,” he added.

He described him as not just a friend but a brother with whom he shared the vision of good governance and passion for the people together.