Lagos girls are too proud – UFC’s Adesanya

Two-time UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has shared his observations about girls residing in Lagos.

In a video shared across his social media accounts on Monday, Adesanya claimed most of them are “runs girls”.

Runs girls is the local parlance for call girls.

Adesanya said that they like showing off but their lifestyles are being financed by proceeds of prostitution.

However, he urged them to be nice and friendly instead of being too proud.

“Lagos women like to feel themselves and are proud. Most of you are runs girls.

“I know the meaning of runs girls now. Kobo kobo, ashewo. You want to show off. Keep posing and showing off. Nonsense. Just be nice, be friendly, say hi”, he said while speaking in Yoruba.

This comes after the fighter returned to his hometown of Esa-Oke in Osun State, where he was celebrated by the community and the traditional ruler, the Owa-Omiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran.

The Nigerian-born athlete, who arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, received a hero’s welcome despite his recent UFC 305 loss to South African fighter, Dricus Du Plessis.

His return to Nigeria has been marked by multiple trips, including his visit to Oyo, Ibadan, and Esa-Oke, where he was honoured by traditional leaders and residents.