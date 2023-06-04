Lagos GDF, Kano Alchemy shine at Ibadan polo tourney

The 2023 Ibadan International Polo Tournament ended last weekend with a thrilling climax which saw visiting teams led by Lagos GDF, Kano Golden Alchemy and…

The 2023 Ibadan International Polo Tournament ended last weekend with a thrilling climax which saw visiting teams led by Lagos GDF, Kano Golden Alchemy and the long travelling Red Crown from Jos, Plateau State sweeping top laurels on offer.

After seven days of bumper polo actions, Lagos GDF Global team and its arch rivals, Lagos MSD Bear team emerged winners and runners-up respectively in the Ibadan Cup, the event’s biggest title.

Kano Golden Alchemy also defeated all comers to clinch the Gen. Rotimi Cup. Lagos Workstation finished runners-up in the medium-goal competition that attracted six equally matched teams from across the country.

Another sublime display of skills and teamwork came from the crowd favourites, Red Crown team from Jos who won the Governor’s Cup (popularly called (Omi TunTun Cup) on first attempt and earned their third successive Ade Alakija Cup runners-up crown , after narrowly losing to their Lagos Tharwa opponents 4-5 in the final.

Polo Royals also reports that there was admiration for debutant and Ibadan blue blooded patron, Magaji Olajuwon Subair-Adeloku led his Ibadan AR polo team out in their first ever international polo tournament and the two female players, Natalie Allan and Naomi Durosaro who captivated the crowd with their feminine skills throughout the carnival.

Though the newcomers could not make it to the podium after losing to more experienced teams in the crowded Ade Alakija Cup, Magaji was a proud winner after leading a selected side to finish runners-up in the Shoreline Cup final.

Subsidiary prizes carted home by the proud winners during the fiesta that attracted polo buffs from across the country and beyond include the Professor Jide Owoeye Cup, Shoreline Cup, as well as individual prizes to players who distinguished themselves during the grand fiesta.

An elated Ibadan Polo Club President, Koyinsola Owoeye who thanked all the sponsors, partners and the management committee for their patronage and commitment to the success of the tournament said it was a truly exciting and memorable tournament.

