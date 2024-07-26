✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Business
SPONSOR AD

Lagos FTZ half-year revenue hits N138.179bn

The half-year revenue report of the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) stands at N138.179 billion. The figure is against the N28 billion recorded in the…

lagos free trade zone
lagos free trade zone
    By Eugene Agha, Lagos 
The half-year revenue report of the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) stands at N138.179 billion. The figure is against the N28 billion recorded in the same period in 2023. The 2024 half-year report has a surplus of over N110.162 billion, which is about 393.4 per cent increase when compared to the previous year.
The Customs Controller, LFTZ Command, Olariwaju Olumoh, made the disclosure when he hosted the Zonal Coordinator of Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General Saidu Yusuf, who was on an official working tour of the LFTZ command.
Comptroller Olumoh, while highlighting the revenue profile of the command, said from January to July, 2024, the command generated the sum of N138.179bn only against the N28bn which the command generated in the same period last year which represents 393.4 per cent increase.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories