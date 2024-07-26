Lagos FTZ half-year revenue hits N138.179bn

The half-year revenue report of the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) stands at N138.179 billion. The figure is against the N28 billion recorded in the…

The half-year revenue report of the Lagos Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) stands at N138.179 billion. The figure is against the N28 billion recorded in the same period in 2023. The 2024 half-year report has a surplus of over N110.162 billion, which is about 393.4 per cent increase when compared to the previous year.

The Customs Controller, LFTZ Command, Olariwaju Olumoh, made the disclosure when he hosted the Zonal Coordinator of Zone A, Assistant Comptroller-General Saidu Yusuf, who was on an official working tour of the LFTZ command.

