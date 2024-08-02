Lagos: Food prices crash amid hunger Protest

Some perishable food prices have crashed by about 50 per cent amid the ongoing nationwide protest in Lagos State. The #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protest which commenced on…

Some traders and buyers at Ile-epo food market at Alimosho/Agege area of Lagos state, confirmed the development in separate interviews with NAN on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that local food markets across the area witnessed less activities than usual due to the ongoing nationwide hunger protests.

A tomato trader at Ile-epo market, Agege area, Mr Rabiu Aliu, said the price of some perishable food items ranging from tomatoes, chilli pepper and others dropped to minimise loss due to low patronage caused by the protest.

Aliu said: “A 50kg basket of tomatoes now sells for between N40,000 and N50,000 as against N80,000 to N100,000 two weeks ago.

“A 25kg basket sells between N18,000 and N19,000 as against N30,000 to N40,000 two weeks ago.

“We have no choice but to sell off because few customers are available to buy the produce. The purchasing power is actually low at the moment.”

Another trader, Mukit Afolabi, said the price of food items dropped in the market over the hunger protest.

“On Day 1 of the protest, tomatoes were even cheaper because there was no one to buy.

“I bought 5kg basket of tomatoes at N4,000. As of two weeks ago, it was sold for N12,000. So, I think the protest is contributory to the drop in price.

“However, rodo (scotch bonnet pepper) is still expensive. On Monday, a bag was sold for N40,000 but today, a bag sells at N84,000 because it is currently unavailable in the market.

“No produce truck has delivered any pepper since Wednesday, the day before the protest began,” Afolabi told NAN.

A foodstuff trader, Ibrahim Ahmed, also affirmed a drop in the price of rice and beans.

Ahmed disclosed: “A 50kg bag of short grain rice now sells for N73,000 as against N83,000 last month. While the long grain sells for N78,000 per 50 kg bag as against N87,000 to N88,000.

“A paint bucket of honey beans now sells for N10,000 as against N12,000 it was sold in July.

“Other varieties now sell for between N8,000 and N9,000.”

However, other items such as groundnut oil and palm oil recorded tremendous increase in price.

A trader at the Agege Market, Hope Osagie, said the price of the produce increased in the last couple of days.

Osagie said: “A 25 litre of groundnut oil now sells at N60,000 as against N38,000 that was sold a month ago.

“While a 25 litre of palm oil now sells for N36,000 as against N27,000 in July.

“We really do not know the reason for the hike but generally foodstuff prices have been rather unpredictable.”

A buyer, Anuoluwa Olayinka, expressed excitement over the drop in the price of tomatoes and other food items, saying: “I bought as much as I could afford as I saw the price had dropped.

“Well, there are just a few people in the market, which is quite unusual for a Friday. So, I guess traders just want to sell off to minimise loss.”

Another buyer, Ada Uzor, added that “foodstuff prices are unpredictable but I think the protest contributed to the slight price drop of some items.”