Lagos ex-rep emerges Imo LP dep gov’ship candidate

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu, has unveiled a former Lagos State federal lawmaker, Tony Nwulu, as his running mate ahead of the November governorship poll in the state.

Nwulu, who represented Oshodi-Isolo 2 Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2019, sponsored the passing of the #Not-Too-Young To Run Bill.

Achonu unveiled Nwulu at the weekend to party supporters at the LP’s secretariat on MCC Road in Owerri.

Nwulu, who contested the 2019 governorship poll in the state as the candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP), assured residents that when voted in, they would prioritise security, job creation and education

While appreciating Senator Achonu for finding him worthy, he called for support of party loyalists and residents.

