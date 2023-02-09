Lagos establishes food bank, slashes transport fare by 50%

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the establishment of food banks in various parts of the state for the distribution of food items to…

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the establishment of food banks in various parts of the state for the distribution of food items to vulnerable families hit by the lingering naira and fuel crises.

He warned criminals and mischief makers, who may want to exploit the situation as an opportunity to incite violence, saying any attempt by criminally-minded individuals to breach the peace in Lagos would be counterproductive.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the controversy over the currency swap had a “dislocation effect” on Lagos residents, limiting their access to cash for daily transactions and making their means of sustenance difficult.

The governor also directed a 50 per cent fare reduction in all state-owned transportation services with effect from today (Thursday).

The reduction, he said, was to cushion the effects of fuel and naira crises on the residents.

Passengers using BRT buses, LAGRIDE taxi scheme, First Mile and Last Mile buses, and Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) will enjoy the palliative for the next one week using their cowry cards.

The governor also gave express permission to all fuel stations operating within Lagos to commence 24-hour operations to allow residents buy fuel without having to stay in queues for hours.