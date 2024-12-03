Lagos engages 16 monarchs to lead fight against GBV

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said it has engaged 16 traditional rulers to bridge the advocacy gaps in the fight against Gender Based Violence in the state.

The move is part of the commemoration of this year’s 16 days of Activism to Eliminate Gender-Based Violence, which started on 25, November 2024.

Speaking at the flag off of the advocacy campaign at the Oniwaya of Iwaya Palace in Yaba Local Council Development Area of Lagos, the Executive Secretary, Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi said that the essence is to leverage the international days, through the traditional rulers to close the gaps of advocacy against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the state.

“To mark this year’s international day, the agency is partnering with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption programme with support from the European Union and implemented by the International IDEA to engage 16 Traditional Rulers in the state to assist in the advocacy,” she said.

She explained that the agency relied on data to select these kingdoms having looked at areas with high prevalence, low reportage of cases and areas that had not been engaged during the year.

“We are also using these events to spotlight 16 traditional rulers in the state for their support in the fight against SGBV,” she said.

The Oniwaya of Iwaya Kingdom, Oba Suleiman Owolabi Oloko, appreciated the state government and their sponsors for making his kingdom the starting point of the 16-day campaigns.