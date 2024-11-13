Lagos driver who absconded with boss’ vehicle arrested in Niger

A 27-year-old Aliyu Mohammed, who allegedly absconded with his boss’s vehicle has been arrested by the police in Minna, the Niger State capital.

The suspect, a resident of Bida, was trailed and nabbed in the Tunga area of Minna with the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander with registration number LSR-102-GU.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement that “On 9/11/2024 at about 2130hrs, following a credible technical intelligence received, the police operatives attached to the tactical support team of the command, trailed and arrested one Aliyu Mohammed (27) of Bida around Tunga area of Minna with a Toyota Highlander vehicle bearing a Reg. No. LSR 102 GU.”

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a driver working in the Lekki area of Lagos, and that he drove his boss who was traveling to the airport, while he decided to steal the vehicle to Minna.

The suspect also reportedly confessed to have called his boss and told him that he was robbed of the vehicle on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos to cover up.

Abiodun said the suspect told the police that he intended to take the vehicle to Kaduna to sell and return to Lagos, before he was arrested in Minna.

He said, “He claimed that he had been working with the victim for over three years and he’s been paid N70,000 as monthly salary, yet he was not satisfied.

‘’He said he needed money to join a football academy in Abuja, hence his reason to steal the vehicle.

‘’The suspect is under investigation at TST unit of the command.”