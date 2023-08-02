Lagos Doctors begin strike over colleague who fell to death

Outrage has trailed the killing of a medical doctor at a General Hospital belonging to Lagos State Government. This is just as the Nigerian Medical…

Outrage has trailed the killing of a medical doctor at a General Hospital belonging to Lagos State Government.

This is just as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed its members to proceed on indefinite strike.

The medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, when the elevator she used crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

The incident has been generating outrage on the social media over alleged negligence on the part of the hospital.

Sources said the late doctor was immediately rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital where she eventually gave up.

It was learnt that the elevator had malfunctioned several times before the Tuesday’s incident.

A Twitter user with the handle @Sports_Doctor2 in a tweet recalled how the medical guild had complained about the malfunctioning elevator in the hospital.

He wrote: “Almost 3 years ago on the 12th of January 2020, the Twitter handle @MedicalGuild complained about the poor state of the elevator in the 10-storey General Hospital building in Lagos, and as usual, nothing was done about it.

“A General Hospital in a “Mega City” like Lagos has a non-functional elevator and it was left like that and now it has taken a life, a life of a young doctor.”

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos has expressed deep mourning over the death of one its members while demanding an enquiry into the death.

The NMA also declared a five-day mourning period while demanding for “an immediate, unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident.”

The NMA in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, said all those found culpable must be brought to justice.

It equally directed on its doctors in the three government hospitals on the Island to commence indefinite strike action until the investigations are completed and justice served.

“We immediately direct our doctors in all other government hospitals to scale down activities as a mark of respect for our dead colleague. Only emergency services should be rendered for the next five days.

“That the government should as a matter of urgency commence the complete overhaul of the house officers’ quarters on the island.

“That all other infrastructures in all our government hospitals that need repairs should be urgently attended to.

“that the blood transfusion system in Lagos state needs immediate revamping for improved services.”

The NMA also stated that due to the incident the state officers committee of the association decided that the upcoming Annual General Meeting would be a low-keyed event.

It appealed to the members to remain calm, saying the leadership of the NMA is on top of the situation and “will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is not just served but seen to have been served.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...