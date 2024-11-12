Lagos dislodges occupants of 84 rooms built under Eko Bridge

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI, says it has dislodged occupants of 84 rooms constructed under Eko Bridge at Elegbata, on Lagos Island.

Its Corps Marshal, Retired Maj. Olanini Cole, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Mr Lukman Ajayi.

Cole said that one person who allegedly built an eight-room toilet and linked the pipes into the Lagoon was also arrested during the operation.

SPONSOR AD

He said that the operation was carried out after a member of the public was attacked at the spot.

He added that following the petition, the state Commissioner for Environment, gave an order for the demolition of the illegal structures.

Cole also said that some of the evicted individuals had been living there for the past 30 years.

“It is interesting that eight toilet pipes were linked to the Lagoon, close to where fishermen were fishing. Some of the occupants were cooking for the public in that place.

“The water they are using to cook can cause public health hazards. One person operating the toilet was detained,” corps marshal said.

According to him, the evictees claimed that they decided to live there because they have no money to rent decent apartments.

He also said that the operation would continue in all parts of the state to dislodge illegal occupants of black spots.