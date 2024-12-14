Lagos deserves Muslim governor in 2027, says Archbishop

The Archbishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria (Lagos), Most Rev. Isaac Ayo Olawuyi, has advocated for a Muslim governor in Lagos State come 2027.

He submitted that 2027 will make it 12 years that Christians have successively occupied the seat of Lagos governor.

The clergyman said this during the Lagos House of Assembly’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Service with the theme: ‘The Voice Of Mercy.’

A statement made available to our correspondent on Saturday by Eromosele Ebhomele, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, quoted

the Archbishop advocated religious tolerance by electing a Muslim governor for Lagos in 2027.

Daily Trust reports that Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, both Christians, will complete a 12-year circle as Lagos governors by 2027.

While Sanwo-Olu will be completing his maximum eight years as governor, Ambode who was in the saddle between 2015 and 2019 ruled for only a term of four years after falling out of favour with his godfather.

Between 1999 and 2015, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola, both Muslims, were in the saddle as the governors of the State.

“I also want to add that we have consideration for religious inclination in Lagos State. It would be 12 years in 2027 that we have been in the system together and we have been having Christians as governors.

“Now, it’s time to give our Muslim brothers a chance to govern us in Lagos State. We want to pray that when it’s time for the election, it would be a time for us to elect who will govern us in Lagos State effectively,” Archbishop was quoted as saying.

He urged Nigerians to show mercy to one another in line with God’s instruction.

“When the mercy of God is upon you, all protocols are be broken. All things are possible by the mercies of God. We receive forgiveness of our sins from Him by His mercies. The nation needs God’s mercy and it is by His mercy that we can overcome our predicaments and our shortcomings.

“How many people have you helped and taken care of? Go and show love and mercy,” he said.

He praised the Speaker for his leadership and collaboration with the other arms of government saying these have kept the state strong.

“You have been a true and sensitive leader with a big heart. You have proved yourself worthy. We pray that God will continue to use you to make us smile in Lagos and also grant you your heart desires,” he said.

On his part, Obasa urged Nigerians not to despair as the administration of President Bola Tinubu is working to resolve the country’s challenges.

“The outgoing year is indeed a challenging one, especially considering the economic situation of the country. Nevertheless, we have solace in the fact that the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR is not leaving any stone unturned to bring us to our promised land.

“Mr. President is busy doing everything possible to put smiles on our faces. Trust me, succour is coming. I urge us to keep the hope alive,” Obasa said.

At the event which had officials from the various arms of the state government, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), traditional rulers and guest preachers, the Speaker urged Nigerians to enter 2025 with renewed passion and vigour.

Quoting from various portions of the Bible, Obasa said the country had reasons to thank God for His mercies, love and faithfulness.

“In times like these, when the world can seem overwhelming and uncertain, it is crucial to remember the enduring message of mercy and grace that is ever-present in our lives. Indeed, it is through God’s mercy that we find strength, solace, and renewal.

“May we acknowledge God’s sovereignty and mercy in our lives, recognising that our blessings and successes are not solely the result of our efforts, but rather a manifestation of God’s mercy and compassion,” he said while urging citizens to also learn to show mercy to one another.