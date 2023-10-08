Lagos demolishes illegal shanties, marks market for demolition

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce have demolished shanty houses at the popular Jibowu area of Yaba and impounded 35 vehicles allegedly parked on the…

Officials of the Lagos State Taskforce have demolished shanty houses at the popular Jibowu area of Yaba and impounded 35 vehicles allegedly parked on the road.

It said the shanties and the vehicles were causing major obstruction on the Jibowu corridor of Yaba axis.

The Operation which took place at night was coordinated by the chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

Jejeloye described the action of some transport operators as self-centred due to the way and and manner in which they deliberately occupy a large portion of the road to load goods on their vehicles and also pick up passengers.

He said residents and commuters who ply that axis, especially after the close of work complain bitterly to the State Government concerning the activities of bus operators at Jibowu who convert those areas to road side courier stations and mini garages.

“It is sad to see these transport operators move their business from their premises down to the main road meant for free vehicular movement just for their selfish gains. Their actions cause increased travel time and unnecessary chaos once it gets dark”.

The Chairman further disclosed that the vehicles impounded have been booked and the owners of the vehicles will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Its high time we put a stop to this inhumanity to Lagosians plying that route. We will ensure constant patrol and monitoring of Jibowu corridor especially at night when such infractions usually occur and make sure any one caught inflicting unnecessary discomfort to road users is arrested and charged to court.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to address perennial flooding in the area.

Snawo-Olu, who disclosed this during an inspection tour on Lagos Island, disclosed that stakeholders had been consulted over the decision to pull down Pelewura Market.

While briefing newsmen after the inspection tour, the Governor attributed the flooding in the area to the illegal construction of buildings and shanties on drainage channels.

“I am using this as a notice to all of the illegal squatters and those that are doing illegal activities there that we will take up and clean up the entire Market and we will start fully with Bombata Market and Jankara Market, it’s going to be ground Zero.

“And there is a full design of what we are going to put in there. With the Pelewura market because it is currently harbouring large numbers of the citizens, we are going to give them adequate notice and we are going to be working with our concessionaires, local government and all the stakeholders will be brought on boards and we will all agree as to when that demolition and evacuation will start. But I have given them the first notice already. The stakeholders engagement would help us to know when that final demolition will take place,” he said.

Idumagbo Avenue through Ojo-Giwa, Jankara, Oroyinyin, Bombata, Pelewura to Ilubinrin, where the State Government is building a Pumping station to take water from Thomas and Idumagbo into the Lagos Lagoon, were all toured by the governor and his team.

