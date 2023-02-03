✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Lagos CP assures adequate security

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi, has assured Lagosians of adequate security before, during and after the 2023 general elections. He disclosed…

    By Adebayo Gbenga

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Abiodun Alabi, has assured Lagosians of adequate security before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this at a town hall symposium with the states 2023 gubernatorial candidates at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos.

The CP, who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of operations, Oludotun Odubona, stated that the police would provide adequate security for all sensitive materials, which included BVAS and ballot boxes, and also strategically position armed policemen at polling units across the country.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, who was represented by Comrade Kehinde Adeoye, lamented the poor attitude of citizens towards elections.

