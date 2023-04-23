Lagos Bunnies win 2023 Easter Cup Polo tourney

Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi was in full swing from April 7-10 as the 2023 Easter Cup polo tournament held sway with six low-goal…

Ribadu Road Polo Ground in Ikoyi was in full swing from April 7-10 as the 2023 Easter Cup polo tournament held sway with six low-goal teams battling for the Easter title which came down to a deafening roar with Easter Tulip emerging champions.

The much anticipated 2023 Easter Cup Finals games were nothing short of spectacular, with Easter Tulips and Easter Palms clashing in titanic subsidiary finals, , but it was the Sadiq Dantata-led Easter Bunnies who came out on top as the 2023 kings and claimed the coveted trophy.

Captains of Industries, members of the National Assembly and top government officials and diplomats were part of the discerning crowd that cheered Easter Bunnies to victory over their opponents in a nail-biting finish, with champions holding onto the title by just half a point.

The atmosphere was incredible and whatever the final score was, the winners and the runners-up were guaranteed a special place in the record as the best-performing teams of the 2023 edition of the intra-club tournament that was open exclusively to playing members of the oldest polo club in the country.

President of the Lagos Polo Club, Bode Makanjuola who was the chief host of the grand event was elated by the performances of the players and their discipline throughout the tourney that attracted six equally matched teams.

There is the Windmill Trophy tournament. The Windmill Trophy was donated by Millfield School to the club to be contested for by low handicap players ranging from -2 to +2 handicaps.

Others are the highly sought-after President Cup tournament usually played after the Lagos International Polo Tournament and the Captain’s Cup that remains the first tournament that heralds the beginning of the new playing season in Lagos.