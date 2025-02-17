Lagos Assembly rejects Obasa’s return, passes vote of confidence in Meranda

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence in Mojisola Meranda as the speaker of the Assembly.

They lawmakers expressed their confidence in her leadership at the plenary, which Meranda presided over amidst tight security.

Our correspondent reports that there’s a growing tension at the assembly as legislative workers protested against the alleged plans to remove Meranda as the speaker of the Assembly.

SPONSOR AD

The legislative workers also clashed with the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) who the early hours of Monday stormed the assembly and sealed Meranda’s office alongside that of his Deputy and the Clerk.

Our correspondent had reported how armed security personnel took over the complex at Alausa, Ikeja, leading to palpable tension among the lawmakers and workers of the assembly.

Daily Trust reports that the ongoing imbroglio at the assembly following the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on January 13 has not abated.

The Monday’s drama is coming a few days after Obasa, who was removed for alleged abuse of office and corruption, dragged the state lawmakers challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.

They are alleged plans to return Obasa as the speaker, a development which has further heightened tension at the assembly.

Daily Trust reports that when Meranda arrived the assembly complex amidst tight security around 11:15 on Monday, many legislative workers showed solidarity with the first female speaker over alleged plans to remove her.

“Meranda we want”, “Meranda We want”, the workers were chanting in a short clip obtained by Daily Trust.

Meranda visibly overwhelmed by emotion was surrounded by her security men amid the chaotic atmosphere.

Inside the chamber, officials of the DSS clashed with the legislative workers, leading to commotion.

The DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets and armed with weapons, struggled with the workers at the door.

Our correspondent gathered that with support from the legislative workers, lawmakers had earlier forced their way into the chamber around 12:30 pm.

It was further gathered that Meranda and about 32 members are present at the plenary.

A short clip of the plenary showed that all the lawmakers in attendance have passed a vote of confidence in Meranda.

“Madam Speaker, all member standing before you, I move a motion to say that we do pass the vote of confidence on Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda”, a lawmaker said.

The motion was supported by all members in the attendance.