Lagos assembly: Obasa absent as Meranda presides over plenary

The Lagos State House of Assembly convened on Thursday with Speaker Mojisola Meranda presiding over the session, while Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former speaker, was absent.
Meranda, who was elected in place of Obasa, has moved into the Speaker’s office, though she has yet to gain access to the official residence, which Obasa continues to occupy. Obasa has insisted he remains the legitimate speaker, describing his impeachment as illegal.
The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) held a meeting on Monday to resolve the crisis, with Obasa’s return being considered, but the meeting ended without any resolution. Reports indicated that the GAC asked lawmakers to write apology letters to President Bola Tinubu for not consulting party leaders before removing Obasa.
During Thursday’s plenary, the lawmakers commended President Tinubu for his efforts in improving the economy and securing the nation.
Before ruling on the motion, Meranda also applauded the president and expressed confidence in his leadership.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.