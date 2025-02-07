Lagos assembly: Obasa absent as Meranda presides over plenary

The Lagos State House of Assembly convened on Thursday with Speaker Mojisola Meranda presiding over the session, while Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former speaker, was absent.

Meranda, who was elected in place of Obasa, has moved into the Speaker’s office, though she has yet to gain access to the official residence, which Obasa continues to occupy. Obasa has insisted he remains the legitimate speaker, describing his impeachment as illegal.

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) held a meeting on Monday to resolve the crisis, with Obasa’s return being considered, but the meeting ended without any resolution. Reports indicated that the GAC asked lawmakers to write apology letters to President Bola Tinubu for not consulting party leaders before removing Obasa.

During Thursday’s plenary, the lawmakers commended President Tinubu for his efforts in improving the economy and securing the nation.

Before ruling on the motion, Meranda also applauded the president and expressed confidence in his leadership.