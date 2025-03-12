Lagos Assembly denies defection of 25 lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has dismissed reports that 25 lawmakers plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) following recent tensions in the House.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, refuted the claim, describing it as baseless. His statement followed speculation that a majority of legislators were set to leave the APC amid a leadership crisis triggered by the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. The impeachment was later reversed after intervention by the APC leadership.

“There is no iota of truth in the alleged defection,” Ogundipe stated. “During the recent leadership dispute, a similar report claimed that 27 members were set to join the Labour Party. That claim was also false. Members remain committed to the APC and trust internal mechanisms to resolve disputes.”

The House has faced internal wrangling in recent weeks, sparking speculation about possible defections. However, lawmakers insist they remain loyal to the ruling party.