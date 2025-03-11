Lagos Assembly debunks defection of 25 lawmakers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has denied a report that 25 members of the House plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to another party following the recent dispute in the legislative house.

Hon. Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, spoke against the backdrop of a report that the majority of the lawmakers were planning to dump the APC.

The house was recently in crisis over the speakership position triggered by the impeachment of Speaker Mudashiru Obasa which was reversed after the intervention of the APC leadership.

However, there have been speculations over the future of the lawmakers who have been rumoured to be contemplating an exit from the party.

However, in a response to an online report, the lawmakers said there was no iota of truth in the rumoured defection from APC.

“We categorically state that this claim is entirely false and without merit. It is important to recall that, during the recent leadership dispute within the Assembly, a similar report surfaced, suggesting that twenty-seven (27) members were preparing to leave the APC for the Labour Party.

“That claim was also unequivocally refuted, with members affirming their commitment to the party and confidence in resolving internal disagreements through established mechanisms,” the house spokesperson said.

He reiterated that “no APC member of the Lagos State House of Assembly is contemplating defection.”

He said, “As true progressives, we acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes.

“The leadership of our party is fully engaged, and any outstanding issues will be resolved amicably.

“We urge the public to disregard these unfounded reports, which are designed to mislead and create unnecessary tension.

“Furthermore, we reaffirm our loyalty to the leader of our party and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We remain steadfast in our support and dedication to the ideals of the APC.

“Finally, we advise those spreading falsehoods to desist from such acts, as the Lagos State House of Assembly remains focused on its legislative mandate—enacting laws and passing motions that promote the progress and development of Lagos State.”