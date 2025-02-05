Lagos Assembly crisis: We’ll speak at the appropriate time — GAC Chairman

The uncertainty over the speakership position of the Lagos State House of Assembly persisted following an alleged stalemate during the meeting of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) with members of the House of Assembly, Daily Trust has learnt.

This is just as the Chairman of GAC, Prince Tajudeen Olusi told our correspondent yesterday that the council would speak on the issue “at the appropriate time.”

The GAC held a marathon meeting with the house on Monday amidst a report of the planned reinstatement of the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

SPONSOR AD

Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, over alleged corruption and abuse of office which he denounced while he described his impeachment as illegal.

Hon. Mojisola Meranda who was elected in place of Obasa has moved to the Speaker’s office while she is yet to get access to the official residence of the Speaker which Obasa is still occupying.

The GAC meeting of Monday was convened to settle the crisis in the house with Obasa’s return in the card but it was learnt that the meeting ended in a stalemate with the crisis far from being resolved.

Speaking with our correspondent, Olusi declined to comment on the outcome of the meeting, saying at the appropriate time, the GAC would make a statement.

“At the appropriate time, we shall make a necessary statement. The issue is that of the party and so therefore I know at the appropriate time when it becomes necessary, the party will make a statement. Presently the GAC has not made any categorical statement. So that is the point,” he said.

Also, the APC leadership declined to comment on the development amidst the tension over the speakership position even as the House did not sit for the second term in the week yesterday.

A source who spoke with our correspondent yesterday said, “The crisis is not yet over. The GAC is divided over the issue and that is why there has not been any categorical settlement over who is the Speaker of the House.”

The lawmakers were said to have been directed to apologise to President Bola Tinubu “for not consulting with the leadership of the party” before initiating the impeachment process against Obasa.

It was gathered that the directive was given by the GAC during the emergency meeting which also had in attendance the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

An insider said Tinubu wasn’t pleased with the removal, hence, his insistence that it should be upturned.

The source hinted that the lawmakers were told to write two apology letters addressed to the President.

“I want to believe that apart from the reasons the president gave, I think he took that decision to avoid the state plunging into crisis. Also, the president directed that the former speaker be reinstated to check the excessiveness of the lawmakers. You know they removed the lawmakers without consulting with the leaders of the party.” he said.

“So, they were told to write two apology letters which they did instantly to the President.

“The first letter was to apologise for making the wrong moves of impeaching the speaker without informing the leaders of the party. In the letter, they promised to commute the removal of Obasa to resignation.

“The second letter was written by lawmakers from Lagos West. In the letter, they resolved to accept Hon. Meranda as the Speaker of the House while disregarding the zoning formula. They expressed their willingness to allow her to complete her session. Out of the 20 lawmakers from Lagos West, 17 lawmakers signed the letter. So as it stands, Obasa is returning as the speaker of the House,” the source said.