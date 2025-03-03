Lagos Assembly crisis: Meranda set to resign as house reconvenes

Indications have emerged that the crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly might be close to an end as the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, is set to resign.
Her resignation would pave way for the reinstatement of the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who sources say is also expected to resign in a few days to pave way for the emergence of a new Speaker.
This followed a meeting held on Sunday night at Lagos House Marina in the presence of Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the lawmakers.
The decision reached at the meeting, it was learnt, might be implemented on Monday (today), when the House of Assembly is expected to resume for a plenary.
The Meranda-led House had called for plenary by 1 pm and sources say the resignation might be announced at the plenary.
“Despite the tense atmosphere, it was a frank session where all parties were able to bare their minds and in end the stakeholders were able to agree on a win-win decision which is expected to end the shutdown of the house,” said a source at the meeting.
