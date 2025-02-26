Lagos Assembly crisis: Meranda poised to resign as party leaders settle for new speaker

The crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly may be approaching its climax as Speaker Mojisola Meranda is reportedly set to resign, following mediation orchestrated by top party leaders at the prompting of President Bola Tinubu.

Recall that the assembly has been engulfed in an ongoing crisis triggered by the January 13 impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Sources informed Daily Trust yesterday that after a series of marathon meetings, party leaders have reached a consensus on Meranda’s resignation.

“It is just a matter of time. Feelers indicate that her resignation letter is ready. We are unsure whether she will tender it on the floor of the House, as lawmakers remain on indefinite recess,” a senior APC leader, who asked not to be named, disclosed.

Among those involved in the negotiations are former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; former Osun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; and former Lagos Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN). These party leaders reportedly finalised the decision during a meeting where they reiterated President Tinubu’s disapproval of Obasa’s impeachment.

A party source confirmed yesterday, “As of today (Tuesday), discussions are ongoing, but I can confirm that the Speaker will resign any moment now.”

However, the Progressives Alliance, a political group within the APC, dismissed reports that party leaders had affirmed Obasa’s impeachment.

According to the statement, Obasa was not present at the meeting, while Speaker Meranda, who attended, had already submitted her resignation letter to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group also cited a National Industrial Court ruling reinstating sacked Clerk Olalekan Onafeko as further proof that Obasa’s impeachment was unlawful.

Meanwhile, Lagos-based activist, Comrade Toyin Raheem argued that a political solution would not resolve the crisis, insisting that Obasa’s impeachment was conducted illegally and has hindered legislative business in the state.