Lagos arrests 44 for street begging

Officials of the Lagos State Government have raided some major routes in the city and arrested 44 minors and adults for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

They were accused of involvement in the unlawful act of street begging in the middle of vehicular traffic in the metropolis.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in some posts on his X handle, said the arrests took place between Monday and Tuesday.

He said the raid by the operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force was carried out at Awolowo Way up to Falomo roundabout, Ikoyi and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki road.

“This is in a bid to arrest and get rid of destitute and miscreants causing public nuisance in the areas.

“Seventeen persons, including eight minors, involved in the unlawful act of street begging in the hold-ups, were apprehended during the operation,” he said. On Tuesday, he said 27 persons, including 15 minors, were arrested during the operation.