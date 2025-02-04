Lagos airport official jailed for diverting N11m

An Ikeja Special Offenses Court has sentenced a supervisor at the Hajj and Cargo terminal of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to one year jail term for making false returns and corrupt self-advantage.

The case was secured by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a case brought before Justice O.A. Fadipe of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court, ICPC revealed how the accused collected missing monies in the course of his work but could not account for them.

In a two-count charge, ICPC counsel, Yvonne Williams-Mbata, led evidence before the court on how the investigation uncovered a total loss of Eleven Million, Two Hundred and Thirty-Four Thousand Naira (N11,234,000) under the defendant’s supervision and watch between February 2001 and April 2021.

His offence is contrary to Sections 26(1)(b) and Section 25(1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Justice O.A. Fadipe in her ruling sentenced the accused to one-year imprisonment on each count in lieu of a fine of N1,000,000 for both counts. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Additionally, the defendant is required to be of good behavior and enter a bond with the registry of the High Court in the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000). Failure to comply with these terms will result in a further imprisonment of ten (10) years.