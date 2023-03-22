Lagos Airport Hotel probes fire incident

The Management of the Lagos Airport Hotel Limited has said that there is no cause for alarm over the recent fire incident that gutted some…

The Management of the Lagos Airport Hotel Limited has said that there is no cause for alarm over the recent fire incident that gutted some rooms in the staff lay-over of the hotel, assuring loyal customers of safety and security at all time.

In a statement made available to the press, the Acting General Manager, Mrs Folashade, Awe confirmed that the incident of the fire outbreak was in one of the layover rooms in an administrative section far from the customers service blocks.

Awe stated that the hotel operates on a high level of general safety and discipline and wishes to correct the impression that the whole hotel was on fire.

She reiterated that only a small portion of the staff lay-over that is isolated from the hotel service rooms were affected and the incident does not in any way affect daily operations of the Hotel.

Awe, however, assured the public that thorough investigation is ongoing and necessary measures will be put in place to forestall a future occurrence.