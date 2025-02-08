Lagos Action Alliance elects new excos

Lagos State Chapter of Action Alliance (AA) has conducted its Congress to elect another set of party executives that will pilot the affairs of the party in Lagos State for the next four years.

In a statement by the new party chairman, Kehinde Adegbulugbe said the executive officers emerged after the party’s congress following strict screening by the party, and announcement after a clear demonstration of their social and political ideological congruence with the values of Action Alliance.

The new memebrs of the executive brought with them years of experience in business, social, and political management which will serve as the bedrock for the growth of the party and the proliferation of its political ideologies and philosophies.

The new party chairman of Action Alliance, Kehinde Adegbulugbe, in his acceptance speech, emphasized that Action Alliance has taken the bold step to infuse the values of inclusive, representative, and people-oriented politicking in Lagos State.

Other executives’ committe members were Adeniyi Adeoye – Deputy State Chairman, Yetunde Adebayo – State Secretary, Ibrahim Olateju Atanda -Deputy State Secretary,

Ajayi Iyoha – State Treasurer, Hycent Chiemeka – Deputy State Treasurer, Kayode Akintade – State Financial Secretary,

Abosede Ehigiator -Deputy State Financial Secretary , Edirinverere Emmanuel Eghagha State auditor , Shanuolu Peter Oluwatosin -Deputy State Auditor, Micheal Ogunde -State Organising Secretary , Awoyemi Olamide -Deputy State Organising Secretary , Eniola Regina Adedeji-State Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Oke-Deputy State Publicity Secretary, Adeyemi Adeyela -State Legal Adviser, Olawale Oreoluwatomiwa Deborah-Deputy State Legal Adviser, Adedoyin Oluwatomisin Fatoyinbo- State women leader, Vivian Umeh-Deputy Women leader, Oluyomi Emmanuel Famuyiwa -State Youth leader and Muhammed Yusuf Olatunji-Deputy State Youth Leader.

The list of executive officers, along with their respective portfolios, who emerged after the congress were ratified and registered by INEC on 8th, February, 2025.

The State Congress received about 500 new members, with 60% representing the youth.