✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story

Lagbaja’s Remains Arrive Lagos Airport As Funeral Rites Begin

lagbaja
lagbaja

The body of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has arrived at the military wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

This is part of the preparations to transport the remains to Abuja for further arrangements.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered a state burial for the late COAS.

SPONSOR AD

Senior military officers stood in formation to honour the late army chief as the remains touched down.

Lakurawa: We need your support, Army Chief begs Sokoto residents

Lagbaja’s death: Shake-up looms in Army, Top generals to be affected

Lieutenant General Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday, November 5, after battling an illness in Lagos.

President Tinubu appointed him COAS on June 19, 2023.

Prior to his death, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the new acting COAS .

The service of songs for the late CAOS will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursday at the army headquarters, garrison parade ground, Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja, while the funeral service will be held between 10 am and 12:45 pm on Friday at the National Christian Centre in the central business district (CBD), Abuja.

The final interment will follow at the National Military Cemetery between 2 pm and 6 pm on Friday

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.
More Stories