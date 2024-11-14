Lagbaja’s Remains Arrive Lagos Airport As Funeral Rites Begin

The body of Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has arrived at the military wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

This is part of the preparations to transport the remains to Abuja for further arrangements.

President Bola Tinubu had ordered a state burial for the late COAS.

Senior military officers stood in formation to honour the late army chief as the remains touched down.

Lieutenant General Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday, November 5, after battling an illness in Lagos.

President Tinubu appointed him COAS on June 19, 2023.

Prior to his death, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olufemi Oluyede as the new acting COAS .

The service of songs for the late CAOS will be held between 5 pm and 7 pm on Thursday at the army headquarters, garrison parade ground, Mogadishu cantonment, Abuja, while the funeral service will be held between 10 am and 12:45 pm on Friday at the National Christian Centre in the central business district (CBD), Abuja.

The final interment will follow at the National Military Cemetery between 2 pm and 6 pm on Friday