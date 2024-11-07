Lagbaja’s death: Shake-up looms in Army, Top generals to be affected

A major redeployment of top generals in the Nigerian Army is imminent, following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Daily Trust’s findings yesterday showed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would soon pronounce the newly promoted Lieutenant General Oluyede as the substantive Chief of Army Staff.

This, it was learnt, would be subjected to the confirmation of the Senate, after which there might be reshuffling in the army.

A top military officer, who does not want his name in print because mourning was still ongoing and he wasn’t authorised to speak to the media, explained that some of the coursemates of Oluyede would be redeployed to the Defence Headquarters.

When asked of how many generals were likely to be retired, he added that none of the 39 Regular Course would be asked to retire but some would also be taken to some of the service institutions of the military to serve.

“As it stands now, the CDS course mates, 38 RC had all proceeded on retirement since last year after Lagbaja and other service chiefs’ appointments but many members of 39 RC are still in the service. Some of them would only be redeployed,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, governors and other prominent Nigerians yesterday mourned the demise of Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja.

As a result of his death, the president ordered indefinite postponement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting billed to hold on Wednesday.

This, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, was done to honour the deceased who was said to have died on Tuesday night in Lagos after a brief illness.

President Tinubu, who said that a new date for the meeting would be announced later, stated that he regretted to announce the passage of the top military officer.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and other cabinet members were already seated when the president took the decision.

The VP, who announced the president’s decision, called for a minute of silence from cabinet members in honour of the late army chief.

Earlier on Wednesday, Onanuga explained that the president expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Lagbaja’s family and the Nigerian Armed Forces over his demise.

Confirming Lagbaja’s death, the Presidency said the deceased, who was survived by his beloved wife, Mariya, and their two children, would sorely be missed because of his contributions to the Nigeria’s armed forces and the nation at large.

Tinubu had earlier on Tuesday, promoted Olufemi Oluyede, a Major-General to the rank of Lieutenant General less than one week after appointing him as acting Chief of Army Staff.

Oluyede formally took over the leadership of the Nigerian Army in acting capacity last Friday where the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, lamented that the position of the acting COAS was new to the military tradition.

President of the Senate, who expressed sadness over the death of Lagbaja, described him as a fine officer, who gave his all for the territorial security and unity of the country.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, said, “His death, coming at a time the country needed his wealth of experience in tackling and bringing to an end insecurity in some parts of the country, is a huge loss to the country and the security community.”

Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, extolled the virtues of the late Army Chief, saying he contributed immensely to the overall security sector of the country.

“Lt. General Lagbaja served with honour, courage and dedication throughout his distinguished military career. His appointment as Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 19, 2023, reflected his confidence in his leadership, vision and commitment to the security of our nation.”

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his deputy, Benjamin Okezie Kalu joined other Nigerians to mourn the late army chief.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) also yesterday joined President Tinubu and the rest of the country to mourn the death of the Chief of Army Staff.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in a condolence message on Tuesday, eulogised the deceased for his sacrifices and commitment to secure the country.

Governors of the 19 Northern states under the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) also condoled the president and the Nigerian Armed Forces over his demise.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the forum to President Tinubu, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces over the demise of Lt. General Lagbaja.

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, in a statement by his Special Adviser Media/Spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, described the demise of General Lagbaja as a profound loss, noting his exemplary leadership and dedication to the Nigerian military.

In the same vein, Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday mourned the passing of the army chief, describing it as “A huge misfortune.”

In a statement the governor personally signed, Adeleke condoled with President Tinubu, the Lagbaja family of the Ilobu community, and the people of Osun State on the death of the army chief.

However, Kogi State governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, called on the leadership of the Nigerian Army under Lt.-Gen. Oluyede not to allow Lagbaja’s dream to secure Nigeria die with him.

In a condolence message issued by his Commissioner for Communication and Information, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor rallied the military establishment to accomplish the late soldier’s dream against insecurity.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who also expressed sadness over the death, described him as a patriot and an outstanding officer who served the nation with utmost diligence.

In a statement following the official announcement of the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, the former president said he was deeply shocked by the news of death, adding that the nation had lost one of its finest soldiers.

“When I was the Commander-in-Chief, Lagbaja , as one of the commanders of army, caught my attention as one of the bravest officers who served the nation with utmost devotion.

“In the various front lines of internal security operations, including Operation Zaki in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria, and Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States, General Lagbaja left no one in doubt about his military capabilities. He left his indelible footprints as a professional soldier and inspiring commander wherever he served.”

Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yara’dua, in a statement described Lagbaja as one of the finest officers in the history of the Nigerian Army.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described Lagbaja as a resourceful official who had put in his best in the fight against banditry and insecurity.

On his part, the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, said the death of the Chief of Army Staff was a really tragic development.

Speaking in the same vein, Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle said the ministry enjoyed working with the late Lagbaja and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, on his X handle, condoled with the entire Lagbaja family, the government of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Army over the “painful loss”, which, he said, “has indeed created a big vacuum in his family and our dear nation.”

Shortly after official announcement of his demise, highly-placed stakeholders in the society including the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu visited the Niger Barracks residence of the late army chief to condole with the deceased’s wife.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima and the wife of the National Security Adviser was received by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

In statement issued by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, the late army chief was described as a courageous, loyal and dedicated officer.

The statement signed on his behalf by the Director Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General, the Defence Chief expressed sorrow over the passing of the top military officer.

He said that Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as army chief demonstrated his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Oluyede, while addressing State House reporters, hailed the late Lagbaja for his contribution in tackling the security challenges in the country. The acting chief, who said the whole army was in a sorrowful mood, stated that the deceased was a selfless leader who gave his all for Nigeria.

National flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days

Meanwhile, the president has directed that the national flag must be flown half-mast for seven days as a sign of honour for the departed soul.

In a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of Secretary to the of the Federation (OSGF), Senator George Akume, said the president gave the directive.

“The president has directed that National Flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country for seven days in honour of the departed Army Chief,” Akume said.

He said that President Tinubu appreciated the services of the departed to the nation and wished the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Who is Lieutenant-General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja?

The late top military general was born on February 28, 1968, in Ilobu, Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State.

Late Lagbaja, before his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by the President, Bola Tinubu, he had distinguished himself with his bravery during his stint in the Nigerian military.

Specifically, his distinguished military career began when he enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987.

On September 19, 1992, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Infantry Corps as a member of the 39th Regular Course.

Throughout his service, Late Lagbaja demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment, serving as a platoon commander in the 93 Battalion and the 72 Special Forces Battalion.

He played pivotal roles in numerous internal security operations, including Operations ZAKI in Benue State, Lafiya Dole in Borno, Udoka in Southeast Nigeria as well as Operation Forest Sanity across Kaduna and Niger States.

The brave top military officer was an alumnus of the prestigious U.S. Army War College, where he earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies.

Lagbaja, who was survived by his beloved wife, Mariya and their two children, demonstrated his dedication to professional growth and excellence in military leadership.