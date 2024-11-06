Lagbaja: Tinubu orders flag to be flown at half-mast

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the national flag must be flown half-mast.

This is due to the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who died after a brief illness.

In a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations Office of SGF (OSGF) Secretary to the of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, said the president gave the directive on Wednesday.

Daily Trust reports that the presidency early Wednesday announced the death of Lagbaja.

“The President has directed that National Flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country for seven days in honour of the departed Army Chief,” Akume said.

He said that President Tinubu appreciated the services of the departed to the nation and wished the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.