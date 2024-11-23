Lagbaja always made his bed before checking out of hotel – Aide

G.U Bukar, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has mourned his former principal.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, 2023 alongside other service chiefs, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s tenure was tragically cut short, as he passed away in Lagos.

He had served only 505 days in office when he passed away after a prolonged illness—lasting 390 days longer than his predecessor, late Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in a 2021 Nigerian Air Force Beechcraft B300 King Air 350i plane crash.

SPONSOR AD

In an emotional tribute, Bukar recounted all the moments spent with late Lagbaja counting himself lucky and privileged to have worked with the late army chief.

Lt. Gen. TA Lagbaja 1968-2024

Lagbaja helped our children solve mathematical problem – Widow

@milicruise_nig shared the tribute via X on Saturday.

He wrote: “Sir, I do not know where to start from, because all my thoughts are that I would in the future be writing your biography, and not epitaph. I first met you 10 years ago, on 1st of December 2014, as my Commanding Officer in 72 Special Forces Battalion. It was then that you started instilling in me the warrior ethos and leadership spirit which eventually prepared me for my sojourn in the NE operation.

“I consider myself lucky – and privileged – to have worked with you closely from 2019, and tapped from your sterling virtues of leadership, compassion, and humility. From you, I learned a lot, I must say. From seemingly trivial things which many might ignore, like making your bed before checking out of a hotel room, ensuring you tip the housekeeper before leaving, and many more. You always thanked your driver whenever he took you home safely from a journey. Your generosity, also, was next to none.

“You also taught me that as a leader, one needed to think and plan for subordinates. For instance, you knew when I was due for courses, and you ensured I went for them when the time came. You never denied or reduced anyone’s application for pass or leave when such applications were brought to you, and you would say ‘Go for your pass, the work will be done’.

“Sir, another important thing I learn from you, is simplicity. You always reminded me not to get carried away by any position or appointment. You said: ‘Learn to live a simple life, so that you will find it easy.’ A case in point was when as a GOC in Enugu, you decided to drive down to the airport in your personal vehicle to pick your family up. I asked why you did not send us to do that, and you replied: ‘I want my children to have these memories of me when I’m gone.’”