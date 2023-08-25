Lafarge trains talents in building industry

After a successful 18-month intensive training programme, Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading building Solutions Company, has announced the graduation of its 2022/23 set of Graduate…

After a successful 18-month intensive training programme, Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading building Solutions Company, has announced the graduation of its 2022/23 set of Graduate Trainees at a ceremony held in Ewekoro.

The Lafarge Africa Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to attract and nurture young, talented individuals who possess the qualifications and attributes to become exceptional leaders in their respective fields.

A statement from Lafarge disclosed that in particular, the 2022 stream focused on Industrial talent, and hence sought to attract primarily Engineering students.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Organisation & Human Resources Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Gbemiga Owolabi, stated “Our mission was to provide the organisation with well-rounded individuals who are technically sound, having spent a sufficient amount of time training them, and of course also prepare them for leadership positions in the future. Today’s event also shows Lafarge Africa’s commitment to gender equality and job creation.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...