Lafarge rewards customers

Lafarge Africa Plc., has kicked off a new consumer promotion to excite and reward its esteemed customers across the country.

Themed ‘Buy and Win’, the promo will run from April 10 to May 31, 2023, with generator sets, microwave ovens, water dispensers, television sets, smartphones, blenders, industrial fans, DSTV/GOTV decoders, bags of rice, recharge cards among others, as prizes.

The Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc Gbenga Onimowo, in a statement, disclosed that the goal was to reward customers who bought its quality products for their loyalty and patronage over the period.