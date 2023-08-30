Lafarge restates commitment to environment

Lafarge Africa Plc has restated its commitment to the promotion of environmentally sustainable operations across its operations. The company, in a statement, said it has…

The company, in a statement, said it has invested significant resources to reduce the environmental impact of its operations to the barest minimum by adopting state-of-the-art technology whilst prioritising the health and safety of its people and host communities.

To achieve this, Head of Health, Safety and Environment, Lafarge Africa Plc., Rachael Ezembakwe, said the company had completed the installation of a new bag filter technology at its Ewekoro plant – which is a key milestone in the company’s compliance to Nigerian Regulatory Standards and in line with its sustainability strategy.

To mitigate dust emissions from other sources, such as from roads surrounding its plants, he said Lafarge has instituted measures to consistently reduce fugitive emissions in all its plants, preserve the local environment and minimize the impact on the neighbouring/host communities.

