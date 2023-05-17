Lady who assaulted police officer sent to Kirikiri

A Lagos resident, Ms Olufunmilayo Brioluwa, has been arraigned for assaulting a police officer. Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, revealed this on…

A Lagos resident, Ms Olufunmilayo Brioluwa, has been arraigned for assaulting a police officer.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, revealed this on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said Brioluwa assaulted the policeman at Oyingbo area of Lagos State during a “stop and search” operation.

She was said to squeezed the uniform of the officer, “shoving him with all sense of impunity”.

She was arraigned before a magistrate’s court sitting in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Brioluwa, who was arraigned before Magistrate Alao M.O pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her.

The Magistrate granted the plea by the police prosecutor to remand her in prison for 21 days pending investigation.

She was remanded at Kikiri Prison until June 6, 2023 when the case will come up for trial.

The development comes hours after Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti was arraigned for assaulting police officer in uniform.