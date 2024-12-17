Lady caught with 4-year-old boy in Edo

An unidentified young lady has been reportedly caught with a four-year-old pupil in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Okpakha Road, Eyean community on the Benin-Auchi Road of the state.

The lady was said to have accosted the small boy close to a private school in the area and carried him on her back under the guise of helping him.

Luck reportedly ran out of her when the baby started crying, a development that attracted bystanders, who started questioning her about the baby.

The lady was said to have confessed that a Yahoo boy gave her N150,000 to bring a male child to him.

In a viral video of the incident, the lady was seen stripped naked, sitting on the ground while being assaulted by mob.

A voice in the video was heard saying look at her, she was caught stealing a four-year-old boy.

In the video, she was later given a shirt to wear before being taken to the police station.

Responding, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, SP Moses Yamu, described the social media report and the claim that the lady was given N150,000 as false.

He said the lady had a health condition that attracted her to children, adding that the lady’s mother came with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City’s patient appointment card.

“Her next hospital appointment on the card is December 27. Investigation has commenced and the mother said the condition started in 2019 while she was in school when she suddenly lost concentration,” he said.

Yamu said the command had written to the hospital to confirm the authenticity of the medical card.