Ladoja makes U-turn, accepts beaded crown

In a surprising turn of events, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, has agreed to wear the beaded crown in fulfilment of the requirement of the amended Chief’s Law of Oyo State.

Recall that Ladoja, who is a former Governor of Oyo State, earlier refused the beaded crown when other members of the Olubadan-in-Council were coronated last year.

The chieftaincy reforms, initiated by late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, aims to elevate high-ranking chiefs to wear beaded crowns.

Speaking during a programme on Fresh FM, Ibadan, Ladoja, who is believed to be the next in line to succeed Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, described the crown as an honourary one and emphasised that there was only one king in Ibadanland, the Olubadan.

He said, “The beaded crowns are honourary and not traditional crowns. I spoke with the Oluwo, who confirmed that those who received the beaded crowns did not perform any traditional rites before being given the crowns. So, it is honourary.

“If it is what the people of Ibadan want, I will accept it. But it remains an honourary title. The Olubadan will grant it, and the government has no role in it.”

Ladoja’s acceptance of the beaded crown marks a significant shift in his stance on the issue, which had been a point of contention between him and the state government.