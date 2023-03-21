Ladoja hails Makinde, says Abuses and curses are over

A former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde; the newly reelected governor, on his success at the gubernatorial poll.…

The ex-governor who doubles as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland sent a congratulatory message to Makinde, as he prayed to God to help the governor succeed in meeting people’s expectations.

Recall that Ladoja’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial flagbearer; Teslim Folarin, had heightened tension between his political empire and the governor’s loyalists.

The climax of the drama was the lambasting of the revered Oyo royal by a former Deputy Governor of the state and assistant national chairman of PDP for South West; Mr. Taofeek Arapaja.

However, the congratulatory message was sent despite Makinde’s winning even at Ladoja’s polling unit.

Part of the text read:

“By now

the campaigns are over

the outbursts are over

the various lies are over

the abuses are over

the curses are over

the deliberate misinterpretations are over

the jostling for spaces are over.

“All the dramatis personae have quit the stage with their laurels and bruises leaving you alone. What are now left are your promises and stark realities. May God help you succeed to the people’s expectation, your satisfaction and fulfillment in this selfless job before you.”