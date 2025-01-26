Lack of transparency hindering sports sponsorship in Nigeria – Gara-Gombe

Hon. Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, Director of the ongoing Gombe State Inter-secondary Schools Athletics Competition and Principals’ Cup Football Competition 2025, has attributed the decline in sponsorship for Nigerian sports to a lack of transparency, financial accountability, and good governance.

Speaking during an interview with sports journalists at the Pantami Stadium, venue for the competitions, Gombe revealed that approximately 80% of funds allocated to sports administrators in the past were mismanaged or unaccounted for.

This, he noted, has led to a significant withdrawal of sponsorship from corporate organizations.

The former Chairman of Gombe FA and Gombe United FC expressed his commitment to changing the narrative by ensuring prudent management of funds and rebuilding trust in Nigeria’s sports sector.

He promised to actively seek sponsors to support future editions of the Gombe State Principals’ Cup Football Competition and Athletics Championship.

“I will work to attract sponsors—whether national or international brands—to partner with us and take on various aspects of our programs. I am confident we will secure sponsorship,” Gombe stated.

He emphasized that the mismanagement of funds and lack of transparency in previous sports competitions had driven sponsors away. However, he is determined to use grassroots events, such as the ongoing competitions, to rebuild confidence and restore trust in the corporate sector to invest in Nigerian sports.

“We are starting from Gombe State, expanding to the North East region, the Northern region, and eventually going national,” Gombe added.