Lack of autonomy, corruption crippling local govt –Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen has reiterated that lack of autonomy, corruption, inadequate funding, among others constitute significant challenges to the effectiveness of local governments.

He stated this in an opening remark at the ‘National Dialogue on Local Government and Constitution Amendment’ in Abuja on Monday.

The Speaker noted that local governments played an essential role in delivering services, fostering community development, and ensuring that citizens’ voices are heard at all levels of governance.

He said, “Sadly, in spite of the noble intentions of the drafters of our constitution in instituting the local government system, it is evident that there are significant challenges that hinder their effectiveness. Issues such as inadequate funding, lack of autonomy, insufficient capacity, usurpation of its functions by other levels of government, corruption, and many more, have plagued local governments for decades. These challenges not only stifle local governance but also impede national development. The need for reform has never been more urgent.

“Inadequate funding remains one of the most significant obstacles. Local governments often operate on budgets that are insufficient to meet their responsibilities. This financial constraint limits their ability to deliver essential services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and sanitation. As a result, many communities continue to suffer from poor living conditions and lack access to basic amenities.

“Moreover, the lack of autonomy is another critical issue facing local governments in Nigeria. The current structure often places local administrations under the control of state governments, which can lead to interference in their operations and decision-making processes. This lack of independence stifles innovation and accountability at the local level”.