‘Lack of attention to mental health inhibiting Nigeria’s devt’

Lack of government’s attention on mental health issues in Nigeria is inhibiting the growth and development of the nation’s economy, the Provost of College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, has said.

She spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS’) Induction of Fellows and Public Lecture.

In her lecture titled ‘Great Nations Pay Heed to Nurturing the Mental Health of the Development Brain’, the professor of Psychiatry said: “There’s a link between mental health and social and economic development of nations. Look at all the countries with high per capital income, good living standard, low poverty rate and others,they pay good attention to mental health issues.”

She also said any country with low development in human capital would lag behind in economic development.

She urged the incoming administration to pay more attention to mental health and its associated issues.

President, NAS, Prof. Braide Ekanem, said discussing mental health issues at this particular time of our country’s development was apt.

Daily Trust reports that 10 scientists were inducted as Fellows by NAS. They included Prof. Paul Ayuba Abdu, of Avian Medicine at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Prof. Adesoji Adesina, of Chemical Engineering, USA; Prof. Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, University of Lagos; Prof. Henry Yemisi Fadamiro, of Entomology and Pest Management, USA; and Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo.

Others were Prof. Olukemi Odukoya, of Pharmacognosy, University of Lagos; Prof. Gideon Okpokwasili, of Environmental Microbiology and Bioremediation, University of Port Harcourt; Prof. Okechukwu Onukwuli, of Chemical Engineering, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka and Prof. Morenike Ukpong, of Paediatric Dentistry, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.