Crime
Labourers arraigned for stealing court’s property

Two men, Hammed Idowu (28) and Joshua Ogundele (18), were on Tuesday arraigned in an Iyaganku magistrates’ court over allegedly stealing door handles and machines valued at N250,000 from their employer in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that the defendants worked as labourers with the artisans fixing doors for the renovation of the magistrate’s court.

He said that on July 25, the defendants conspired and stole door handles, machines, hangers and hinges, all made of brass, with a total value of N250,000.

The Magistrate, Mr M. Mudashiru, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 5. (NAN)

