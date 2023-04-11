Labour Party postpones ward, guber primaries

Labour Party has postponed its ward and gubernatorial primaries initially scheduled to hold between 11th and 13 April, 2023. Though no reason was given for…

Labour Party has postponed its ward and gubernatorial primaries initially scheduled to hold between 11th and 13 April, 2023.

Though no reason was given for the postponement, the party said that the exercise will now to hold between 13 and 15 April, 2023.

A statement signed by the Secretary, State Labour Party Management Committee, Nneka Igwe Onwudiwe, said that the postponement was ordered by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party.

The statement said, “I am directed to inform our party members and general public that National Executive Council (NEC) of our great Party has postponed the Ward Congress and Gubernatorial Primary Election earlier scheduled to hold on 11th and 13 April, 2023 respectively *to 13th and 15th April, 2023 respectively*.

“All other arrangements remain the same. NEC regrets any inconveniences this change of date may cause,” the statement added.