LAAC’s annual conference explores emerging changes in aviation business

]Stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation industry will on Thursday, July 27, 2023, assemble at Providence Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos for the 27th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The theme of the 2023 edition of the annual conference is: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies.’

A joint statement by the Chairman and Secretary, Conference Committee, Mr. Chinedu Eze and Mr. Albinus Chiedu, said that the theme was informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

The statement hinted that the programme would feature presentations by speakers and a panel session to address issues bedeviling the sector in line with the theme.

Over 250 aviation industry professionals, cutting across the aviation, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in the country’s aviation industry are expected to participate in the conference.

Many key players in the sector have already confirmed their participation in this all important conference.

They include Engr. Akin Olateru, the Director-General, Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Capt. Musa Nuhu; the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA), Prof. Mansur Matazu; Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Mr. Matthew Pwajok, Acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Capt. Alkali Madibbo, the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Others are Mr. Bernard Bankole, the Group Managing Director, Finchglow Travels, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), Mr. Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Air Peace Airlines and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, amongst others.

LAAC is Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective media coverage and practice in the aviation industry.

The LAAC annual conference has over the years made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation sector by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discussion.

This has resulted in tremendous changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.