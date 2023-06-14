✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kyrgios says he spent time in psychiatric hospital

Nick Kyrgios will reveal in upcoming episodes of a Netflix documentary that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital after losing at Wimbledon in 2019,…

Nick Kyrgios will reveal in upcoming episodes of a Netflix documentary that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital after losing at Wimbledon in 2019, The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday.

“I was genuinely contemplating if I wanted to commit suicide,” Kyrgios says in an episode of the documentary Break Point to be released later this month, according to the newspaper.

“I lost at Wimbledon. I woke up and my dad was sitting on the bed, full-blown crying. That was the big wake-up call for me. I was like, okay, I can’t keep doing this. I ended up in a psych ward in London to figure out my problems.”

 

