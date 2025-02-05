Kwarans Urged To Support AbdulRazaq’s Initiative On Development

Residents of Kwara state have been urged to support government initiatives towards its transformation and economic viability.
Speaking at a maiden public lecture in honour of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq organised by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the state commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Afees Abolore, said the urban renewal and infrastructural development in the state is aimed at improving socio economic wellbeing of the people.
The lecture was themed, “Legacy of leadership: Examining long term impact of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s governance on Kwarans”,
According to him, the people should take advantage of the inclusive governance initiative of the state government to contribute their own quota to the development of the state.
He said that the initiative has been able to provide residents the opportunity to take ownership of project sited in their communities.
The commissioner, who said that the state governor has been able to fix the infrastructural deficit inherited by his administration, added that a stronger foundation has been put in place to take care of the present and make the future prosperous for residents.
Dr. Abolore noted that despite huge debt inherited and the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, the economic fortune in the state has been stabilised.
In his remark, the chairman of the occasion, former Dean, Postgraduate School, University of Ilorin, Professor Yusuf Badmas, represented by Dr. Abdulhamid Badmas, thanked the leadership provided by the state governor.
He urged government to do more projects in schools to promote educational development in the state.
For his part the Chief press Secretary to Kwara state governor, Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the gathering showed the impact of the inclusive governance initiative adopted by the state governor.
He assured residents of the determination of the state government to further advance development in the state.
Earlier in his address, the NUJ chairman, Mallam Ahmed Abdullateef, said the purpose of the lecture was to ginger wealthy residents of the state to support the government in providing and maintaining projects in their communities.
He said the development experienced in the state is unprecedented, adding that the governor has contributed in meeting yearning and aspiration of the people of the state.
